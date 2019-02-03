Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets little support in loss
Fleury stopped 22 of 24 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Panthers.
Florida's final goal was scored into an empty net. Fleury has lost three straight starts and four of his last five, but spotty offensive support has been the culprit -- the veteran netminder hasn't given up more than three goals in a game since Christmas, posting a sparkling 2.03 GAA and .925 save percentage over his last 12 games.
