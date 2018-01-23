Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets nod against Blue Jackets
Fleury will tend the twine for Tuesday's tilt versus Columbus.
Fleury gave up just one goal in each of his previous three outings for a .964 save percentage. Unfortunately, a lack of offense versus Nashville on Jan. 16 saw him walk away with just a pair of wins in those contests. While a concussion cost him much of the season, the Flower has been stellar when healthy, as he has registered an 11-3-2 record, including a pair of shutouts and a 1.68 GAA.
