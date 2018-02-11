Fleury will be the home starter against the Flyers on Sunday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

This will be Fleury's ninth start in 10 games for the Golden Knights, and with how well he's played this year (2.03 GAA, .934 save percentage) that's not surprising. Vegas has been an incredible home team, and considering that the Flyers are on the second day of a back-to-back the odds are even more in Flower's favor.