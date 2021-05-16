Fleury will start Sunday's series opener against Minnesota, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Fleury earned the Game 1 nod with a phenomenal regular season in which he went 26-10-0 with a 1.98 GAA and .928 save percentage. Robin Lehner alternated starts with Fleury in the regular season, but it remains to be seen if that pattern will continue in the playoffs or if Vegas will choose to ride the hot hand.