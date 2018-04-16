Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets nod for Game 3
Fleury is set to be the road starter against Los Angeles for Game 3 on Sunday, per NHL.com.
For the most part, this first-round series has been a goaltender duel, and while Jonathon Quick's been spectacular, Fleury's play has firmly shut down Los Angeles. The 33-year-old has allowed just one goal on 60 shots combined over the first two games, and the only puck that crossed the paint went in off his own teammate. Vegas is certainly relying on his playoff experience in its first shot at the Stanley Cup, and since Fleury's only played in 46 games in 2017-18, he should be fresh for the playoff run.
