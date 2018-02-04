Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets road start Sunday
Fleury will be between the pipes Sunday in Washington.
Fleury's hot streak hasn't stopped, as he's accrued a .932 save percentage and 1.98 GAA over the last five games, posting a 4-1-0 record in that span. Washington has scored at least four goals in each of its last three games, though, so Fleury will have to be on top of his game against the former division rival. Despite the difficult contest ahead, starting Fleury in most fantasy settings is still a wise choice, since his .942 save percentage this season ranks second in the league, and he's only posted below a .900 save percentage once in 20 games this campaign.
