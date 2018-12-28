Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets starting nod
Fleury will patrol the crease in Thursday's home game against the Avalanche, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Fleury has struggled a bit over the past two weeks, compiling a 2-0-3 record while posting a sub-par 3.52 GAA and .895 save percentage in five appearances. The 34-year-old netminder will look to get back on track while snapping his two-game losing streak in a home matchup with a Colorado club that's averaging 3.71 goals per game on the road this campaign, third in the NHL.
