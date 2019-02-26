Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets starting nod

Fleury will guard the cage in Tuesday's home game against the Stars, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Fleury has been in a massive slump during the past few weeks, suffering five consecutive losses while posting a sub-par 4.18 GAA and .865 save percentage over that span. The 34-year-old netminder will look to get back on track and pick up his 30th victory of the season in a home matchup with a Dallas team that's 12-16-3 on the road this campaign.