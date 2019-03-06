Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets starting nod against Calgary
Fleury will look to douse the Flames at home Wednesday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Fleury is tied with Toronto's Frederik Andersen for the league lead in wins (32) whole also racking up an NHL best eight shutouts. The Flower will face a tall task in trying to shut down Calgary's fourth-ranked offense that is converting at 3.54 goals per game. At this point, Fleury should be considered a near lock for a Vezina Trophy nomination and could take home the hardware.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Back-to-back shutouts•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Patrolling crease Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Records seventh shutout•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting in Anaheim•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Dims Stars for 30th win•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets starting nod•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...