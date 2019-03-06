Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets starting nod against Calgary

Fleury will look to douse the Flames at home Wednesday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Fleury is tied with Toronto's Frederik Andersen for the league lead in wins (32) whole also racking up an NHL best eight shutouts. The Flower will face a tall task in trying to shut down Calgary's fourth-ranked offense that is converting at 3.54 goals per game. At this point, Fleury should be considered a near lock for a Vezina Trophy nomination and could take home the hardware.