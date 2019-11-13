Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets starting nod against Hawks
Fleury will be between the pipes at home versus Chicago on Wednesday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Fleury will look to bounce back from a disappointing clash with Washington on Saturday in which he gave up four goals on 33 shots (.879 save percentage). The Flower is 10-5-5 with a 2.54 GAA in 20 matchups with the Blackhawks, who are averaging a mere 2.65 goals per game. The veteran netminder has been splitting duties with Malcolm Subban, in part due to illness, but should resume a heavy workload moving forward.
