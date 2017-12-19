Fleury will be between the pipes for Tuesday's matchup with Tampa Bay.

Fleury will be making his third start since returning from injury, having gone 1-0-1 with a 1.44 GAA in his previous two outings. The netminder will probably take on the bulk of the starts from here on out with Malcolm Subban likely limited to appearances in back-to-backs. It won't be an easy night for the Flower, as he squares off versus the league's most potent offense (3.81 goals per game).