Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets starting nod for Tuesday's match
Fleury will start between the pipes in Tuesday's home game against the Predators, NHL.com's Danny Webster reports.
Fleury has been fantastic since returning from injury Dec. 12 against Carolina, compiling a 4-0-1 record while posting a highly impressive 1.56 GAA and .948 save percentage over that span. The veteran netminder will look to stay dialed in and pick up a fifth consecutive win in a home matchup with a Predators club that's 11-6-3 on the road this campaign.
