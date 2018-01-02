Fleury will start between the pipes in Tuesday's home game against the Predators, NHL.com's Danny Webster reports.

Fleury has been fantastic since returning from injury Dec. 12 against Carolina, compiling a 4-0-1 record while posting a highly impressive 1.56 GAA and .948 save percentage over that span. The veteran netminder will look to stay dialed in and pick up a fifth consecutive win in a home matchup with a Predators club that's 11-6-3 on the road this campaign.