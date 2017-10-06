Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets starting nod Friday

Fleury will be between the pipes for the franchise's first regular-season game against the Stars on Friday.

Fleury will be making his first ever start in a sweater without a penguin on the front, which will no doubt be a strange site for hockey fans everywhere. The netminder -- who was drafted by Pittsburgh No. 1 overall in the 2003 NHL Draft -- was selected once again in June as the projected starter for the expansion Golden Knights. A three time Stanley Cup champion, the Flower is poised to get back to starting 55-plus games, as he's done through much of his career.