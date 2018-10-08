Fleury will be between the pipes on the road against the Sabres on Monday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

The Golden Knights are heading into their second contest of a five-game road trip, in which Fleury will likely make all but one of the starts in goal. The Flower bounced back from a disappointing performance Opening Night versus the Flyers -- in which he was yanked from the net after giving up five goals -- with a 29-save, one-goal allowed outing against Minnesota on Saturday.