Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets starting nod Monday
Fleury will be between the pipes on the road against the Sabres on Monday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
The Golden Knights are heading into their second contest of a five-game road trip, in which Fleury will likely make all but one of the starts in goal. The Flower bounced back from a disappointing performance Opening Night versus the Flyers -- in which he was yanked from the net after giving up five goals -- with a 29-save, one-goal allowed outing against Minnesota on Saturday.
