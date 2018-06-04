Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets starting nod Monday
Fleury will defend the cage against the Capitals for Monday's Game 4 meeting, J.J. Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Fleury has been less than stellar during the Stanley Cup Finals, as he posted a 3.42 GAA and .875 save percentage. That's a far cry from the Flower's 1.68 GAA during the first three rounds of the playoffs. With Game 4 essentially a must win for Vegas, the club is going to need the veteran to be near perfect in order to avoid a 3-1 series deficit.
