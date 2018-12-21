Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets starting nod Saturday

Fleury will tend the twine at home versus the Habs on Saturday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Fleury is undefeated in regulation in his previous five outings, as he is sporting a 4-0-1 record and a .901 save percentage. Despite a higher GAA (2.56 versus 2.48), the Flower continues to hold off Frederik Andersen for most wins with 20. Despite being a three time Stanley Cup champion, Fleury has never won the Vezina Trophy, but could find himself in the running if he continues to perform at this level.