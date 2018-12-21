Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets starting nod Saturday
Fleury will tend the twine at home versus the Habs on Saturday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Fleury is undefeated in regulation in his previous five outings, as he is sporting a 4-0-1 record and a .901 save percentage. Despite a higher GAA (2.56 versus 2.48), the Flower continues to hold off Frederik Andersen for most wins with 20. Despite being a three time Stanley Cup champion, Fleury has never won the Vezina Trophy, but could find himself in the running if he continues to perform at this level.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Holds off Islanders•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Back to work Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Earns overtime victory•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Garners starting nod•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Can't hold lead against Devils•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting in New Jersey•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...