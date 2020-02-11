Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets starting nod Tuesday
Fleury will be between the pipes for Tuesday's road clash with Minnesota.
Fleury has been struggling of late, as he is 3-5-2 with a .889 save percentage in his last 10 appearances. The Flower will look to bounce back versus a Wild squad that just traded away goalscorer Jason Zucker. Last time Fleury squared off with Minnesota, he made 24 of 26 possible saves in a winning effort.
