Fleury will be between the pipes on the road versus Minnesota on Wednesday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Fleury has started 12 of the club's last 13 contests as he continues to carry the workload for the Knights with Robin Lehner (upper body) on the shelf. Over that stretch, the Flower is 8-4-0 with a phenomenal 1.67 GAA and three shutouts. If the 36-year-old veteran can maintain his current form, he could be in the mix for the Vezina Trophy at the end of the season.