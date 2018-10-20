Fleury will patrol the crease in Saturday's home matchup with the Ducks, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Fleury has been on a roll lately, picking up back-to-back victories over the Flyers and Sabres while posting a superb 1.00 GAA and .981 save percentage over that span. The veteran netminder will look to stay sharp and secure his fourth win of the campaign in a home matchup with a Ducks team that's only averaging 2.86 goals per game this season, 20th in the NHL.