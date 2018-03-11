Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets third win in four starts
Fleury emerged the victor in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over the Sabres. He made 31 saves.
He allowed just one goal in five shootout rounds. Fleury has won three of his last four games and 24 overall. The Golden Knights actually have a chance in the postseason because of this guy.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Stopping pucks against Sabres in matinee•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Pitches shutout on road•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Patrolling crease Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Tough night in Columbus•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: In Columbus to take on Blue Jackets•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Stymies Devils with 33-save win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...