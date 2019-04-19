Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Gives up four goals
Fleury yielded four goals on 28 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks in Game 5.
Coming off of a shutout in Tuesday's Game 4, this was an unexpected bad game from Fleury. He's allowed 14 goals in five games, but he's managed to put the Golden Knights on the verge of advancing. They'll try again at home in Sunday's Game 6, and it would be shocking if Fleury didn't start.
