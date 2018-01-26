Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Gives up two goals in loss
Fleury's 23 saves weren't enough in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Islanders.
Fleury didn't play poorly, but the potent Vegas offense was surprisingly stonewalled by a locked-in Jaroslav Halak. The former Penguins netminder continues to provide tremendous value, as he's allowed no more than three goals in a game since Oct. 13, and only three of his 14 opponents since then have scored more than two.
