Fleury stopped 21 of 23 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

Outside of the early going, Fleury wasn't tested a whole lot by the Coyotes. He got plenty of scoring from his Vegas teammates to earn his second win of the year. Fleury's allowed just three goals on 45 shots in his two starts, but Robin Lehner has performed at a similar level. Head coach Pete DeBoer has alternated his goalies evenly so far, which would make it Lehner's turn Friday as the two teams move to Arizona for another pair of contests.