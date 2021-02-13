Fleury made 24 saves in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

It was another strong performance from the 36-year-old netminder, who is handling No. 1 duties for Vegas while Robin Lehner (upper body) is on the mend. On the season, Fleury has turned back the clock with a 6-1-0 record, 1.58 GAA and .934 save percentage through seven games, and while those ratios aren't sustainable, in the short term his fantasy value is sky high given the talent around him on the Golden Knights' roster.