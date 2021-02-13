Fleury made 24 saves in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.
It was another strong performance from the 36-year-old netminder, who is handling No. 1 duties for Vegas while Robin Lehner (upper body) is on the mend. On the season, Fleury has turned back the clock with a 6-1-0 record, 1.58 GAA and .934 save percentage through seven games, and while those ratios aren't sustainable, in the short term his fantasy value is sky high given the talent around him on the Golden Knights' roster.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting against Sharks•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: On wrong end of shutout•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Set to start•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Picks up sloppy win•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Slated to start•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Well-supported in win•