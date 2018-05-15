Fleury stopped 30 of 31 shots Monday, holding a fierce Winnipeg attack at bay in a 3-1 Game 2 win to even the Western Conference finals.

Just like last year with the Penguins, Fleury bounced back with a sharp performance in Game 2 after losing the opener of the conference finals. The one goal he let in was a soft one, but he was more than entitled to a mistake after making several big saves against the Jets' scorers. In 12 playoff games this year, Fleury has held the Knights' opponents to two goals or fewer on seven occasions, an outstanding number.