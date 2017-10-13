Play

Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Guarding cage against Red Wings

Fleury will tend the twine for Friday's clash with Detroit, Jesse Granger of the Las Vegas Sun reports.

Fleury has been outstanding to kick off the Golden Knights' inaugural season, as he remains undefeated with a .963 save percentage through the first three games. The former Penguin will face off against a Red Wings squad that is struggling to get shots on goal -- averaging a mere 29.8, sixth worst in the NHL.

