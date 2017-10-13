Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Guarding cage against Red Wings
Fleury will tend the twine for Friday's clash with Detroit, Jesse Granger of the Las Vegas Sun reports.
Fleury has been outstanding to kick off the Golden Knights' inaugural season, as he remains undefeated with a .963 save percentage through the first three games. The former Penguin will face off against a Red Wings squad that is struggling to get shots on goal -- averaging a mere 29.8, sixth worst in the NHL.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Stops 31 shots•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Between pipes Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Posts stellar performance for second straight night•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Will protect net for second straight night•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Turns away 45 shots for win•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets starting nod Friday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...