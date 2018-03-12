Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Guarding cage Monday
Fleury will be in goal against the Flyers on Monday, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
In a twist of fate, Fleury will look for win No, 400 of his career against a club he terrorized for 12 seasons as a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins. In 53 career matchups with Philadelphia, the Flower is 27-18-2 with a 2.89 GAA. The netminder had given up just one-goal in his prior two starts and will look to keep rolling in the City of Brotherly Love.
