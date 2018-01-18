Fleury will post up between the pipes as Thursday's road starter against the Lightning, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Fleury has been terrific for the Golden Knights in their inaugural season, as he sports a 9-3-2 record, 1.77 GAA and .943 save percentage. Whether or not you're a fan of the Flower, it's good to see him bounce back strong from a concussion issue that caused him to miss 25 straight games. The veteran's next draw comes against a Bolts team that reigns supreme in terms of overall offensive production.