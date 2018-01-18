Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Guarding cage Thursday
Fleury will post up between the pipes as Thursday's road starter against the Lightning, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Fleury has been terrific for the Golden Knights in their inaugural season, as he sports a 9-3-2 record, 1.77 GAA and .943 save percentage. Whether or not you're a fan of the Flower, it's good to see him bounce back strong from a concussion issue that caused him to miss 25 straight games. The veteran's next draw comes against a Bolts team that reigns supreme in terms of overall offensive production.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Stops 26 in tough-luck loss•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Defending goal in Nashville•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting Saturday against Edmonton•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Yields one goal in win•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Looks to continue hot streak Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Makes 37 saves in tough-luck loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...