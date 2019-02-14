Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Guarding goal Thursday

Fleury will start in net when the Golden Knights host the Maple Leafs on Thursday, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.

Fleury hopes to turn around a recent skid at the home rink, having allowed a combined eight goals in his last two starts. He has now lost four straight at T-Mobile Arena and may struggle to right the ship against a Maple Leafs team averaging four goals per game over its last four.