Fleury stopped 27 of 30 shots Friday, helping his side hold on for a 5-3 win over San Jose and a 3-2 lead in the series.

It's time to temper expectations a bit in this series with how well both offenses are playing. The series has opened up to the tune of 6.6 goals overall per game, which has made life difficult for Fleury and San Jose goalie Martin Jones. Flower making 27 saves shows that he's doing all he can to stop the floodgates, but it might be best to look elsewhere during this series if you have another choice simply because of the quality scoring chances both teams are producing.