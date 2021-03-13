Fleury made 19 saves in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blues.

Once again, the Vegas defense made sure Fleury wasn't too busy -- he hasn't faced more than 25 shots in any of his last four starts -- and the veteran netminder did just enough to secure the win. Robin Lehner (upper body) is inching closer to a return, but for now Fleury will continue to see a heavy workload. His numbers on the season remain stellar, but his 2.40 GAA and .915 save percentage through six outings in March indicate he's begun to fall back down to earth.