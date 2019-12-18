Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Hangs on for win

Fleury stopped 24 of 26 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Wild.

Fleury allowed the first and last goals of the game, but the Golden Knights tallied three times in between. It's Fleury's third win in his last four starts. The 35-year-old is up to 14-7-2 with a 2.53 GAA and a .918 save percentage. He's still one of the more reliable goalies in the league, and he'll probably start again Thursday in Vancouver.