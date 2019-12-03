Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Hasn't returned to team
Fleury (personal) is still away from the team ahead of Tuesday's matchup with New Jersey, NHL.com's Mike Morreale reports.
Fleury will miss a fifth straight game Tuesday, but he's expected to link up with the Golden Knights ahead of Thursday's road game against the Islanders. Garret Sparks will return to the minors as soon as Fleury officially rejoins the team.
