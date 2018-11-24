Fleury will be stacked against the Sharks in Vegas on Saturday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Fleury is settling into a groove, as he'll be in pursuit of his fourth straight win after shutting out the Flames on Friday evening. Speaking of shutouts, the Sharks are fresh off a flawless effort against the Canucks -- improving their home record to 8-3-2 in the process -- but Team Teal is just 4-4-2 on the road this season and that bodes well for Fleury on this 11-game slate.