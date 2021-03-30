Fleury is not injured but was given the night off for Monday's game against the Kings, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Vegas likely wants to manage the 36-year-old's playing time as the season begins to ramp up towards the playoffs. Fleury is having a terrific year but has struggled a bit as of late, recording a 3.07 GAA and .896 save percentage over his last eight games. He'll likely get the starting nod Wednesday against Los Angeles.