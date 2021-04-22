Fleury allowed two goals on 33 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Fleury's fourth straight win was also enough to clinch a playoff spot for the Golden Knights. The 36-year-old has given up just six goals during his winning streak. He improved to 21-10-0 with a 2.09 GAA and a .926 save percentage through 31 appearances this year. The Golden Knights play just twice in the next seven days -- Saturday in Anaheim and Wednesday versus the Avalanche.