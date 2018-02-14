Fleury made 29 saves on 31 shots to hand Chicago its seventh straight loss Tuesday.

Fleury frustrated the Blackhawks with some impressive saves to earn his 17th win in 25 starts. The 33-year-old had turned in a few lackluster performances of late, so a strong outing against a slumping Chicago squad is exactly what was needed to get things back on the right track. Fleury owns a fantastic .932 save percentage and is currently one of the best fantasy netminders you can own.