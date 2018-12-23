Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Heroic effort comes up short

Fleury made 43 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

It was a heroic performance, but the Flower couldn't hold the Habs off. Fleury caught lightning in a bottle last season, but this year just isn't the same. He does have 20 wins, but we are concerned about the 34-year-old. Fleury has a big contract and his ratios are creeping into questionable range. We're monitoring.