Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Heroic effort comes up short
Fleury made 43 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Canadiens.
It was a heroic performance, but the Flower couldn't hold the Habs off. Fleury caught lightning in a bottle last season, but this year just isn't the same. He does have 20 wins, but we are concerned about the 34-year-old. Fleury has a big contract and his ratios are creeping into questionable range. We're monitoring.
