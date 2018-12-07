Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Holds off Hawks
Fleury stopped 32 of 35 shots Thursday to lift his team to a 4-3 win over Chicago.
Flower did what he had to do until the Golden Knights were able to rescue the game, allowing him to win for the eighth time in nine contests. He's not conceded more than three goals once during that stretch, so consider that his floor for the time being and make sure he's active in all formats.
