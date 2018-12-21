Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Holds off Islanders

Fleury made 19 saves on 21 shots Thursday, doing enough to help his team earn a 4-2 win over the Islanders.

Fleury didn't have a great performance against a light workload, but he made sure the deficit didn't get any bigger than 2-0 after the first period and allowed his team to come back. Flower remains a solid No. 1 goalie and should be started in all formats.