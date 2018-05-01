Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Holds Sharks at bay
Fleury turned aside 39 shots Monday in a 4-3 overtime win in Game 3, earning a 2-1 series lead over the Sharks.
Fleury has been nothing short of fantastic in the playoffs and showed the same form Monday against a relentless Shark attack. He's allowed just seven goals in this series for an overall save percentage of .943 against San Jose and a 1.23 GAA for the entire postseason, making the case that he's having perhaps the best postseason of his career.
