Fleury turned aside 39 shots Monday in a 4-3 overtime win in Game 3, earning a 2-1 series lead over the Sharks.

Fleury has been nothing short of fantastic in the playoffs and showed the same form Monday against a relentless Shark attack. He's allowed just seven goals in this series for an overall save percentage of .943 against San Jose and a 1.23 GAA for the entire postseason, making the case that he's having perhaps the best postseason of his career.