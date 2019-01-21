Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Hoping to tame Wild on Monday

Fleury will start Monday's home game versus Minnesota, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

The Flower has given up three goals in three of his past five starts but has still posted a 3-2-0 record over that stretch. While Fleury won his only start against Minnesota earlier this season, the veteran netminder has struggled in his career against them, posting a 3-8-0 in 11 appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories