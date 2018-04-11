Fleury will, of course, open the playoffs as the No. 1 goaltender for the Golden Knights, beginning with Wednesday's Game 1 road match with the Kings, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 33-year-old has 115 playoff appearances under his belt from his days as a Penguin, with whom he laid claim to the Stanley Cup three times (2009, 2016, 2017). This year, Flower's been the last line of defense for an expansion club that not only found its way into the postseason, but won the Pacific Division as a shocking narrative to the 2017-18 season. He's faced this Kings club twice as a Golden Knight, resulting in a 1-0-1 record, 2.37 GAA and .931 save percentage.