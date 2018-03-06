Fleury will be in the crease for Tuesday's road tilt against the Blue Jackets, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Fleury is starting to cool off, as he's posted pedestrian ratios (2.85 GAA and .909 save percentage) since the beginning of February, though he does have nine wins over 14 outings in that span. Flower will hope to have a spring in his step by showing well against a Columbus team that is on the outside looking in regarding its playoff hopes. The Golden Knights still sit atop the Pacific Division in their inaugural season, but we'd be a bit wary about Fleury facing such a desperate team on the road Tuesday.