Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: In crease Saturday
Fleury (undisclosed) will start in goal Saturday against the Avalanche, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Fleury departed Tuesday's game against the Canucks due to an undisclosed issue after facing only seven shots and was held out of Thursday's game against the Sharks because of it. It appears that additional rest has done the trick for the veteran netminder. He will attempt to fend off shots in the first game of a home-and-home series against an Avalanche club that's won five of its last seven games.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Takes to ice for practice Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Will join team in Colorado•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Won't travel to San Jose•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Exits with mystery injury•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: In goal Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Records fourth shutout of season Sunday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...