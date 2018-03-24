Fleury (undisclosed) will start in goal Saturday against the Avalanche, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Fleury departed Tuesday's game against the Canucks due to an undisclosed issue after facing only seven shots and was held out of Thursday's game against the Sharks because of it. It appears that additional rest has done the trick for the veteran netminder. He will attempt to fend off shots in the first game of a home-and-home series against an Avalanche club that's won five of its last seven games.