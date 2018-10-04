Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: In crease Thursday
Fleury will be in goal for Thursday's Opening Night matchup with Phildelphia.
Fleury will face off against his old foes the Flyers -- against whom he is 28-18-2 in his career with a 2.87 GAA. Injuries limited the Flower to just 46 games last season, but he still managed to set career bests in GAA (2.24) and save percentage (.927).
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Wins amid special teams bonanza•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting Sunday versus San Jose•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Flawless in home win•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Slated to start Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Inks extension•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Ultimately wants to finish career in Vegas•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...