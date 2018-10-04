Fleury will be in goal for Thursday's Opening Night matchup with Phildelphia.

Fleury will face off against his old foes the Flyers -- against whom he is 28-18-2 in his career with a 2.87 GAA. Injuries limited the Flower to just 46 games last season, but he still managed to set career bests in GAA (2.24) and save percentage (.927).