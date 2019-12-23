Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: In goal against Avs

Fleury will get the starting nod versus Colorado at home Monday.

Fleury gets the second game of the Golden Knights' back-to-back after Malcolm Subban earned a win versus San Jose on Sunday. In his past five outings, the Flower posted a 3-1-1 record with a 3.01 GAA and .898 save percentage. Despite the slightly elevated GAA of late, Fleury remains a top-end fantasy option in nearly all formats given his heavy workload and the fact that he has earned shutouts over all but four of the league's other 30 clubs.