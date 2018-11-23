Fleury will field shots from the Flames in Vegas on Friday.

After an inauspicious start to the season, Flower is starting to improve based on a 5-4-0 record and .906 save percentage over nine November appearances. However, he's still looking like a shell of the goaltender that led the Golden Knights all the way to the Stanley Cup Finals last season. Vegas coach Gerard Gallant pitted Malcom Subban against this Flames team Monday, only for the No. 2 tender to permit seven goals on 32 shots. We'd expect Fleury to fare much better than Subban on Friday, but it's worth noting that the Flames have averaged four goals per game over the last five contests.