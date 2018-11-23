Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: In goal against Calgary
Fleury will field shots from the Flames in Vegas on Friday.
After an inauspicious start to the season, Flower is starting to improve based on a 5-4-0 record and .906 save percentage over nine November appearances. However, he's still looking like a shell of the goaltender that led the Golden Knights all the way to the Stanley Cup Finals last season. Vegas coach Gerard Gallant pitted Malcom Subban against this Flames team Monday, only for the No. 2 tender to permit seven goals on 32 shots. We'd expect Fleury to fare much better than Subban on Friday, but it's worth noting that the Flames have averaged four goals per game over the last five contests.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Solid in OT win•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Will guard cage versus Coyotes•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Supported well in win•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: In goal Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Yields four scores in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Slated to start•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...