Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: In goal against Edmonton
Fleury will suit up and man the crease for Thursday's tilt against the Oilers.
While he isn't flat-out dominating like earlier in the season, Fleury is still having an incredible first campaign with the Golden Knights. The Quebec native is stifling his opponents to the tune of a 2.07 GAA and .932 save percentage alongside his 17-6-2 record. The Oilers are losers of four straight, so look for Fleury to have a solid night.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Helps hand Chicago another loss•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Called upon for Tuesday start•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Plays terribly in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets nod at home•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Makes 35 saves in victory•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting against Sharks•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...