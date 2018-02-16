Fleury will suit up and man the crease for Thursday's tilt against the Oilers.

While he isn't flat-out dominating like earlier in the season, Fleury is still having an incredible first campaign with the Golden Knights. The Quebec native is stifling his opponents to the tune of a 2.07 GAA and .932 save percentage alongside his 17-6-2 record. The Oilers are losers of four straight, so look for Fleury to have a solid night.