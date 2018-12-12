Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: In goal against Isles
Fleury will start in goal on the road Wednesday, facing the cross-conference Islanders, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Fleury is tied with Frederik Andersen for the league lead in wins at 17 apiece, though Vegas' go-to netminder has appeared in three more games than the Danish goalie for the Buds. Flower, who has made 28 starts, will turn his attention to an Islanders club that ranks second in the league in converting high-danger scoring chances at even strength at 57.75 percent.
